As we have heard daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health regarding COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide and in our community, we may forget that it’s more than a report of statistics. The numbers represent people who’ve been impacted directly from the coronavirus. Beyond each impacted individual are families, friends, neighbors and a community. Due to the lockdown previously in place, funeral services (among a host of other things) were restricted severely if they were held at all. Now that restrictions are being modified, an Eastern Shore of Virginia community coalition is organizing a memorial service for local residents who have died from COVID-19. This week, Kelley visited with Karen Downing, Assiociate minister at Jerusalem Baptist church in Temperanceville and Rev Rick Willis, of Holy Trinity Episcopal church in Onancock about their perspective and the planned service:

THE PHONE NUMBERS TO INCLUDE THE NAME OF A LOVED ONE TO BE INCLUDED IN THE COVID-19 MEMORIAL SERVICE ARE 757-990-2764 AND 757-894-4068 WITH SUBMISSIONS NEEDED BY THE END OF TODAY, JUNE 15TH. THE MEMORIAL SERVICE IS PLANNED FOR JUNE 27TH. More details on the time and location will be advertised here on WESR as details are finalized.