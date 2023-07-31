SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Combining Basketball, Experience & Life Lessons Is Aim of Eastern Shore Playaz

July 31, 2023
 |
Darryl Hemby Bradyn Justice

By Kelley Gaskill

Darryl Hemby, along with his wife Nikki, had a vision years ago to bring an opportunity for area youth by creating a basketball squad that travels to compete in tournaments while offering opportunities to experience other areas of the United States, instilling core values and fostering a sense of family.

In the years since, the Eastern Shore Playaz basketball squads have competed in New York City, Myrtle Beach and, most recently, Las Vegas.

This week, Kelley visited with Eastern Shore Playaz AAU basketball squad co-founder Darryl Hemby and retiring team member, Braden Justice, as they shared their perspective on the experiences, relationships and memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, search Hemby Darryl (Eastern Shore Playaz) on Facebook.

