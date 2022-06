Challenges can seem like inconvenient obstacles in our lives that get in the way of things that we wish to do. The truth is that life is unpredictable and full of challenges. Some people meet them with confidence, while others struggle to overcome them. The difference has a lot to do with the attitude with which we approach life’s challenges. This week, Kelley visited with Iesha Warrington as she shared her perspective on viewing challenges as blessings:

.