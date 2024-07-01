SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Carolyn Morris honors life, relationships & memories with one phone call daily.

July 1, 2024
By Kelley Gaskill

Have you ever noticed that you hear a couple of the same names almost daily on WESR? It’s not the announcer’s name, it’s not a public official’s name but, rather, it is one of two dedicated ladies in the community who make a big difference with a seemingly small act.

For the past 44 years, Carolyn Morris has kept an ever growing list and calls our radio station daily to wish others a happy birthday. She is an integral, behind-the-scenes part of our birthday shout outs, bringing smiles and joy to others. This past week, Kelley visited with her as she shared a little about her life and how she began this labor of love.

