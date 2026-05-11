SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Cara Burton and Jim McDaniel Engage People with the Exmore History Walking Tour

By Kelley Gaskill

More than just a walk down memory lane, the Exmore History Walking Tour gives locals and visitors of all ages a glimpse into the changing landscape and history of the town from its establishment in the late 1800s.

This week, Kelley visited with project collaborators Cara Burton and Jim McDaniel as they shared a bit of town history.

To submit old Exmore photos (pre-1970), send through the Town of Exmore Facebook page or email [email protected] and include names of people, location, year, etc. If you have an original photo but no way to send it, contact the Town of Exmore about scanning your photo for use and returning the original to you.

To get a copy of the Exmore History Walking Tour Map, stop by the Town Office for a paper copy or print your map from www.visitexmore.com.