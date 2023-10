By Kelley Gaskill

Passion is the emotional spark that gets us moving forward with what we want to create for our lives. When Joanne Jones of Machipongo discovered her passion for baking cakes at an early age, she had no idea it would lead her to starting her own custom cake business. Nowadays, she puts her cake artistry to work creating uniquely delicious cake creations.

You can find Cake Passion Custom Cakes on Facebook.