Life’s journey can be quite a ride but always takes us where we are supposed to be. This week Kelley visited with Brent Biegel, one of the WESR morning weather watchers from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, who reflects on his ride and the importance of having a positive approach in life:
Related Posts
Legislation to scrap Lee-Jackson Day advances
February 10, 2020
Local Conditions
May 18, 2020, 5:38 am
Showers
59°F
59°F
9 mph
real feel: 54°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 98%
wind speed: 9 mph ENE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:51 am
sunset: 8:08 pm
21 hours ago
Governor Northam to Update Beach Restrictions Today - Shore Daily NewsGovernor Ralph Northam will update his beach restrictions at his news conference this afternoon. If the Governor lifts his restrictions that could open up the beach at Cape Charles but won’t likely ...