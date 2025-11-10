Shore Perspectives: Bill Bannon, US Army Veteran

November 10, 2025
 |
Image

By Kelley Gaskill

SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Veterans Day is a time to honor the brave men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces. Their sacrifices—whether on the battlefield or through years of dedicated service—protect the freedoms we often take for granted. Veterans embody courage, resilience, and commitment to country, reminding us that liberty comes at a cost. This day is not just about remembrance, but gratitude: thanking those who stood ready to defend our way of life.

With Veteran’s Day being tomorrow, as we ensure their legacy endures and inspire future generations to value service, sacrifice, and the true meaning of freedom, we share a replay of Shore Perspectives and Kelley’s visit with veteran Bill Bannon from Parksley American Legion Post 100:

