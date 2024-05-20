Shore Perspectives: Ben Cavileer shares how every antique vehicle has a history and story to tell

By Kelley Gaskill

When it comes to the world of automobiles, few things capture the imagination and passion of enthusiasts quite like restored cars. Whether you see them at a classic car show or cruising down Route 13 on a sunny day, they’re enough to get our attention.

Some people restore cars to fulfill the dream of driving a car they admired as a child or because they owned a similar car in the past that has sentimental value. Others may see it as an investment they’d like to enter in car shows or eventually sell.

Not only is restoring the car an enjoyable hobby experience, it preserves a piece of American history.

This week Kelley visited with Ben Cavileer, a member of the Accomack-Northampton region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, as he shared how restoring antique cars became a driving force at an early age.