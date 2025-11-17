SHORE PERSPECTIVES Angels Are Everywhere as 2025 Angel Tree Program Gears Up

By Kelley Gaskill

The Angel Tree program brings hope and joy to families who might otherwise struggle during the holidays. By sponsoring a child, community members provide gifts, clothing, and essentials that ease financial burdens and brighten spirits. For children, receiving a present chosen just for them affirms their worth and creates cherished memories.

For parents, it offers relief and dignity, knowing their children can celebrate fully. Beyond material support, the program strengthens bonds of compassion, reminding families they are not alone.

In this look back at Shore Perspectives, Kelley visited with Mozella Francis, director of Northampton County Department of Social Services, who shared how one gift can make a meaningful impact on others.

Please consider picking up a tag from one of the many Angel Trees located around the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Each Angel Tree tag represents more than a gift—it’s a symbol of love, community, and the true spirit of Christmas.