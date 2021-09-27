By Kelley Gaskill



Dogs have played an important role in the history of human civilization and were among the first domesticated animals. In the18th century, the term “man’s best friend” came into being. Today, among a multitude of benefits, they provide companionship and company. Dogs can help reduce stress levels in people and are often used for therapeutic purposes in hospitals and nursing homes. Some folks plan to bring a dog into their lives while others rescue a dog in need. Either way, the benefits to both the dog and the dog owner are limitless. This week, Kelley visited with Andy Dunton as he shared how Rebel found his way into their family’s life and now is a top contender in Garden & Gun Magazine’s Good Dog Photo Contest.

You can click this link to vote for Rebel, once an hour, every hour between now and October 8th, 2021: https://gardenandgun.com/good-dog-pho…

