SHORE PERSPECTIVES All aboard! Ellen Johnson Helps Keep the Eastern Shore Railway Museum on track

March 30, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Ellen Johnson

By Kelley Gaskill

The Eastern Shore Railway Museum is reopened for the spring season. In this look back of Shore Perspectives, Kelley visited with museum President, Ellen Johnson, as she shared how the Eastern Shore Railway Museum has educated and inspired train enthusiasts of all ages, locally and from across the globe, as it continues to grow, expand its offerings and remain connected to the Eastern Shore community.

In 1885, the New York, Philadelphia and Norfolk Railroad made its way down the middle of the Delmarva Peninsula from Delmar, Maryland to Cape Charles, Virginia. A lot has changed from then to now, including the removal of the railroad tracks that used to carry passengers, produce and more up and down the Eastern Shore.

In 1988, the Friends of the Eastern Shore Railway Museum was the precursor to our present day attraction. Over the years, the museum has grown to include restored railcars, historic buildings pertaining to the railroad, memorabilia, signage, a gift shop and more.

For more information, follow the Eastern Shore Railway Museum on Facebook.

 

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March 30, 2026, 6:51 am
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