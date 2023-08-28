SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Abby Fiege Shows How Camp Can Change A Life

By Kelley Gaskill

Many young people have the experience of going to summer camp where children enjoy things like campfires, swimming, dress-up, making friendship bracelets, roasting marshmallows, nature hikes, searching for shooting stars, arts & crafts and more.

The experiences and memories from summer camp are countless and last a lifetime. The power of camp isn’t just fun, games and songs. The power is in the lives that are changed each week. The power is in the kids who go on to be counselors and camp staff members.

This week, Kelley visited with Abby Fiege as she shared her perspective how going to summer camp as a child led her to a camp career spanning from counselor to administration. Now back home on the Shore, she brings her experience, education and passion to beginning two new after school programs for Shore youth starting in September: