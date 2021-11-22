One person, one small act of selflessness, can make a difference. At the age of 9, Karrie Phillips decided to forego birthday gifts and, instead, held asked people to donate food for the hungry on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. That’s when the Karrie Kares Project was born. Since then, she has been regularly involved in drives to help others in any way she can. This week, Kelley visited with Karrie as she was home from college and shared her latest project getting sponsors for the Angel Tree to benefit clients of the Eastern Shore Community Services Board:
Related Posts
A&N Electric Cooperative announces evening Beat the Peak
October 22, 2020
Northam mobilizes National Guard for Eastern Shore and Hampton Roads
September 5, 2019
Muhly criticizes retail chain
July 20, 2019
Local Conditions
November 22, 2021, 4:36 pm
Showers
51°F
51°F
2 mph
real feel: 50°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 80%
wind speed: 2 mph NNW
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:51 am
sunset: 4:48 pm
32 minutes ago
The 5 boxes in the center are from Gospel Request Time on WESR/Coastal Country. The 2 outside boxes were donated by Macedonia AME Church in Accomac. Thanksgiving Blessings! ... See MoreSee Less