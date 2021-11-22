One person, one small act of selflessness, can make a difference. At the age of 9, Karrie Phillips decided to forego birthday gifts and, instead, held asked people to donate food for the hungry on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. That’s when the Karrie Kares Project was born. Since then, she has been regularly involved in drives to help others in any way she can. This week, Kelley visited with Karrie as she was home from college and shared her latest project getting sponsors for the Angel Tree to benefit clients of the Eastern Shore Community Services Board: