SHORE PERSPECTIVES A Young Father’s Legacy Washes Ashore, Found In A Message In A Bottle

By Kelley Gaskill

While combing the windswept coastline after a recent Nor’Easter, Patrick Rogers made a discovery that transcended any treasure he had found before. Amid the storm-tossed debris, he spotted a weathered glass bottle nestled in the reeds. Inside, carefully rolled up and sealed against the ravages of weather and time, were about 20 hand-written pages. What began as a routine cleanup turned into a memorable encounter with history.

The pages chronicled the life of Justin Hudson, a young father of two who was tragically murdered at age 24. Written by his aunt and released into the ocean in 2018, the message in a bottle detailed her memories of Hudson’s life, his dreams, devotion to and immense love for his children. Moved by the raw emotion and vivid storytelling, he was compelled to search for and contact the author of the message in a bottle.

This week, Kelley visited with Patrick Rogers as he shared how, in the wake of the storm, a voice long silenced has finally been heard.