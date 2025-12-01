SHORE PERSPECTIVES A Real Glass Act, Ken & Edith Platt Turn Fire and Fragility Into Timeless Beauty

By Kelley Gaskill

Glass begins in fire — molten, shapeless, alive with possibility. In the hands of an skilled craftsman, that chaos transforms. Heat, twisting, pulling and vision coax fragility into form, turning raw material into luminous beauty.

Each piece balances strength and delicacy, refracting light and emotion in equal measure. This is more than craft — it’s alchemy. A dialogue between artist and element. From fire’s chaos emerges wonder, shimmering with timeless grace.

This week, Kelley visited with Ken and Edith Platt at High Point Glass Works as they share how they began an adventure decades ago in their 116‑year‑old carriage house studio, blending skill and vision, pushing the boundaries of glass art while sharing beauty with their community. In every creation, they remind us fragility can hold extraordinary strength… and beauty can be born from flame.