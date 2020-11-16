SHORE PERSPECTIVES: With all the changes that have taken place so far in our lives due to the pandemic, and new restrictions taking effect Sunday, or community agencies have adapted and persevered to offer programs to help those in need. This week, Kelley visited with Tiffany Smith and William Weeks from the Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging/Community Action Agency as they shared insight on how they are helping through the services they offer:
Related Posts
Va. Again Posts Record Liquor Sales
November 3, 2017
NeuBeam announces opening of Onancock office
August 6, 2019
New State Police Superintendent Sworn In
January 19, 2018
Local Conditions
November 16, 2020, 1:57 pm
Sunny
59°F
59°F
7 mph
real feel: 61°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 32%
wind speed: 7 mph W
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:45 am
sunset: 4:51 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
59 minutes ago
Lawrence Land is an injury lawyer who has been helping people on the Eastern Shore for over 40 years. Directors of the Eastern Shore, Northampton and Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce as well as the Executive Director of the Eastern Shore YMCA joined Lawrence and Ellen Land for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Grand Opening of his new office in Onancock, located directly across from Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. ... See MoreSee Less