The Class of 2022 has shown resilience through a number of challenges during their high school years. This past week, Kelley attended the graduations of Arcadia, Chincoteague, Nandua and Northampton High Schools and asked the graduates their plans for the future and what they’d like to tell their fellow classmates:
Related Posts
Snead arraigned in Rogers murder case
October 30, 2020
Lots of Activities on the Shore for Thanksgiving Weekend
November 23, 2017
2018 Blue Crab Advisory Report Released
June 28, 2018
Local Conditions
June 6, 2022, 9:47 am
Sunny
69°F
69°F
7 mph
real feel: 75°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 55%
wind speed: 7 mph ENE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:42 am
sunset: 8:21 pm