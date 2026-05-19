Shore now under Severe Drought

The Eastern Shore is under severe drought conditions, according to the latest drought information statement issued by the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The report, issued May 14 by the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, shows that severe drought conditions, classified as D2 on the U.S. Drought Monitor scale, continue across most of eastern Virginia and the lower Maryland Eastern Shore. U.S. Drought Monitor data also shows drought conditions worsening across the region over the past month.

Officials said much of the Wakefield forecast area, including the Eastern Shore of Virginia, has received less than 50 percent of normal precipitation during the past 30 days. Less than one inch of rainfall has been measured for most of the Shore in the month of May. .66 inches have been measured in May at the Eastern Shore Radio studios.

Accomack County saw no worsening in drought degradation, while Northampton saw a one degree change.

Virginia continues to maintain a drought warning for most of central and eastern portions of the Commonwealth, while Maryland has kept a drought warning in place for the lower Eastern Shore.

While summer like temperatures are in the forecast through Wednesday, a shift in the weather is anticipated Wednesday night with strong rain chances daily through the Memorial Day Weekend.