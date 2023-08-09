Shore Mentors, a youth enrichment mentor and tutoring program, comes to the Shore

Cape Charles, VA. August 1, 2023

During the summer of 2022 three local women united by a passion for helping children thrive, founded a youth mentor and tutoring program powered by local volunteers. Susan Burger, MSW, Clare Nowakowski, MBA, and Ami Butta, MSW, are experienced professionals in the education and child welfare fields who are using their skills and experiences to pull together community volunteers. They named the program Shore Mentors with the mission of enhancing the successful academic and social development of Northampton County children and youth through the encouraging, ongoing support of an adult mentor/tutor relationship.

The Shore Mentors Program recruits, screens, trains, and supports volunteers who meet regularly with their assigned students during the school day or in after-school programs. The Shore Mentors Program works collaboratively with the school for student referrals and helps ensure the volunteers are used effectively.

Last year Shore Mentors’ successfully placed 12 volunteers in local schools. The volunteers are adults who enjoy being with children and share a strong interest in their success. Some are retired teachers, engineers, psychologists, and dedicated parents and grandparents.

They are recruiting new volunteers looking to make a difference in their community for the 2023-2024 school year. Their next information session will be held at the Cape Charles Civic Center on Tuesday, September 12, at 1 pm. If you would like to attend or participate, please contact co-founder Susan Burger at [email protected]. A training session will be held immediately after from 2 – 4 pm.