Shore History’s Crab Crackin’ set for August 19

Most on the Eastern Shore would agree that all-you-can-eat steamed crabs, steamed clams, and barbecue are pretty hard to pass up. That’s why no one will want to miss the fifth annual Crab Crackin’ at Ker Place, presented by Weichert, Realtors – Mason-Davis and Accomack Title & Settlement Inc., on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Shore History, founded in 1957 as the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society, will host the feast on the front lawn of the landmark to showcase the Shore’s agricultural and aquacultural bounty. It will be served to the music of Nature’s Child, back by popular demand.

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $75 each, and the menu will include steamed crabs; clam chowder; barbecue with coleslaw; and sweet corn. A limited quantity of beer and wine are included in the ticket, with additional available for purchase. Tickets are on sale at shorehistory.org.

Crab Crackin’ serves as a fundraiser for maintaining Onancock’s Hopkins & Bro. store, another of Shore History’s properties on the National Register of Historic Places. Last summer, the exterior rehab of the building and Ticket Office was completed, showcasing a new coat of paint, reglazing of the original windows, and new signage.

Shore History has begun a new campaign of selling the naming rights to 25 windows of the store to benefit the Hopkins & Bros. store maintenance in addition to the proceeds from Crab Crackin’. If you are interested in supporting the historic general store through the Dash for the Sash campaign, contact Shore History at 757-787-8012 or visit shorehistory.org to purchase your naming rights under the Contribute tab.

Getting back to the band, the group’s sound includes elements of rock, jazz, Latin, blues, funk, and of course, reggae. Nature’s Child has shared the stage with Steel Pulse, Burning Spear, and Third World among others. This east coast reggae sensation is known for their explosive, contagious energy while live performing.

In addition to general ticket sales, business sponsorships are available. For details, visit the Ticket Sales page of shorehistory.org. Business sponsors include Ecosystems Insurance Associates; Davis Disposal; Abbi Custis Art; Mallards at the Wharf; Leatherbury Broache P.C.; Atlantic Animal Hospital; Pride Antifreeze & Coolant; Pep-Up; Sandpiper Marine; Bundick Well & Pump; and NeuBeam. Civic sponsors include Jane Edwards & Lou Neudorff; Kitty & Tim Croke; Barbara & Stephen Johnsen; Claudia & Bill Bagwell; and Karin Rush-Monroe & John Monroe. WESR; Tommy Hines; Tony Edwards; and J.C. Walker Bros. are some of this year’s in-kind sponsors.

Ker Place is located at 69 Market Street in Onancock. Hopkins & Bro. Store is at 2 Market Street. For more information about the event and properties, visit Shore History’s website or call 757-787-8012. Parking for the event is available in the lot of Market Street United Methodist Church as well as street parking.