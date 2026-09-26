Shore History to premiere of The American Constitution

Shore History will host two screenings of the new feature film The American Constitution on October 22 at the Roseland Theater in Onancock.

The film, created by award-winning filmmaker David Garrigus, focuses on the Constitutional Convention and the creation of the U.S. Constitution. According to Shore History, the production draws from the Founders’ own words preserved in the historical record and portrays debates involving George Washington, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin and other figures involved in the Convention.

Two screenings are planned, one at 10 a.m. for school field trips and members of the public, and another at 7 p.m. for the general public.

Following the evening showing, Eastern Shore historian Dennis Custis will take part in a live question-and-answer session with the audience.

“We are thrilled to bring this powerful film to our community,” said Hilary Hartnett-Wilson, executive director of Shore History. “Understanding the ideas and debates that shaped our system of government remains vitally important. This event gives our neighbors an engaging opportunity to explore that history and join the conversation.”

Admission is free for students age 18 and younger. General admission is $10, with proceeds benefiting Shore History.

Tickets may be purchased online through the Roseland Theater or at the theater box office. The Roseland Theater is located at 48 Market Street in Onancock.

Additional information about the film is available at ConstitutionMovie.com.

Shore History’s mission is to preserve and interpret Eastern Shore history and educate the community about its past.