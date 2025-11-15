Shore History partners with 70 premier historic destinations in Virginia to launch first-of-its-kind statewide tourism journey in celebration of America’s 250th

Shore History is featured as a destination in the newly launched Virginia 250 Passport. This collaborative, statewide initiative — organized by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC), Colonial Williamsburg, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation (JYF) and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello —encourages Virginians and visitors to commemorate America’s 250th by engaging with the Commonwealth’s foremost historic sites and museums. The project is supported by the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250) and the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC).

Beginning Nov. 11, 2025, Passports will be available free of charge at signature sites – VMHC, Colonial Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, Monticello and the JYF’s Jamestown Settlement and American Revolution Museum at Yorktown — as well as at the VA250 Mobile Museum, select VA250 events and all 12 Virginia Welcome Centers, each located at gateways along interstate highways. A total of 250,000 copies will be distributed.

“This statewide partnership between some of the finest history institutions in the nation is an example of how, when we work together, we can create engaging, meaningful experiences for our fellow Virginians,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. “We encourage you to pick up your passport while supplies last and spend a year with us traveling around our great Commonwealth.”

The Virginia 250 Passport serves as a travel guide, discount book and keepsake. The 64-page commemorative booklet features descriptions of the 70 participating museums and historic sites across five regions of the Commonwealth: Central Virginia, Northern Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Tidewater. Governor Glenn Youngkin published a video announcement for the program.

“America’s 250th anniversary is a once in a lifetime opportunity to come together, reflect on our shared past, and recommit ourselves to the continued progress of our nation. And there is no better place to do this than right here in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Jamie Bosket, president & CEO of the VMHC.

Travelers can collect unique stamps while visiting each passport site. Once they have secured a stamp in their passport, they can receive up to a 15% discount at future participating locations that charge admission. Collecting at least five stamps makes them eligible to enter the prize drawing. Prizes will be drawn in December 2026 and include yearlong museum memberships and cash awards up to $2,500.

“Being part of the Virginia250 Passport campaign is an exciting honor for Shore History, said Hilary Hartnett-Wilson, Executive Director of Shore History. We can’t wait to share the stories of our Eastern Shore roots with visitors from across Virginia and beyond.”

The Virginia Department of Education will be partnering with superintendents across the Commonwealth to ensure that schools and teachers are aware of the passport, and are sharing it with students and families statewide.



The Virginia 250 Passport program runs from Nov. 11, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2026. More information, including sweepstakes rules, is available at VirginiaHistory.org/250Passport.