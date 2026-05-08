Shore gets two grants from Virginia Tourism Corporation

Tourism initiatives on Virginia’s Eastern Shore are set to receive a boost as part of a statewide funding announcement aimed at driving visitation and strengthening local economies.

Governor Abigail Spanberger announced more than $2.2 million in tourism marketing grants and sponsorships through the Virginia Tourism Corporation, supporting 143 local programs across the Commonwealth. The funding is part of a broader effort expected to generate more than $6.5 million in combined marketing initiatives through state and local matching investments.

On the Eastern Shore, two projects in Accomack and Northampton counties are among those receiving funding through the Marketing Leverage Program.

In Accomack County, Onancock Main Street has been awarded $20,000 for its campaign titled “A Little Slice of Nowhere Else,” an initiative designed to promote the town’s unique character and attract visitors seeking a distinctive small-town experience.

Meanwhile, in Northampton County, the Town of Cape Charles will receive $9,650 for its “Discover More By The Shore” campaign. The project aims to increase tourism by highlighting the town’s coastal attractions, local businesses, and extended stay opportunities.

State officials say the funding programs are structured to maximize impact by requiring local partners to match state dollars, effectively doubling the investment in tourism promotion. Across Virginia, local partners are committing more than $4.3 million to match the grants.

“The strength of Virginia’s tourism industry is critical to local economies across every region of our Commonwealth,” Spanberger said in the announcement. “This funding will showcase the full breadth and beauty of our home while supporting jobs, expanding opportunities for small businesses, and driving economic growth statewide.”

The Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Marketing Leverage Program provides reimbursable grants to help local tourism partners expand their marketing reach, while the Destination Marketing Organization program supports initiatives designed to generate measurable economic impact.

Officials say efforts like those in Onancock and Cape Charles are intended to draw new visitors, encourage longer stays, and increase spending at local businesses—key drivers for rural economies like those on the Eastern Shore.

The funding announcement coincides with National Travel and Tourism Week, highlighting the industry’s role as a major contributor to economic development across the Commonwealth.