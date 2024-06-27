Shore gets much needed rain

The Eastern Shore got much needed rain overnight.

After falling into a Drought Watch Advisory and experiencing two weeks of temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, storms that moved through Wednesday night into Thursday morning brought approximately more than an one inch of rain fall to our most of our area, with 1.5 inches in northern Accomack County, 1.8 inches recorded in Parksley and just shy of 9/10ths falling in Eastville.

The storms usher in a cold front to our area, bringing a break from the heat for the next few days, which is also much needed.