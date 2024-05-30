Shore gets $147k in opioid abatement settlement

May 30, 2024
Opioid Epicdemic

Accomack and Northampton Counties have been notified they’ve received $147,438 as part of an opioid abatement settlement.

According to Senator Todd Pillion, the Chairman of the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority(OAA), the total amount of new OAA funding approved in this grant cycle is nearly $21 million. In the last 13 months the OAA has awarded more than $43 million to Virginia’s cities and counties for approved opioid abatement projects.

The funds will expand substance use services at Eastern Shore Community Services Board.

