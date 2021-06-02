Shore Delivery Corps is seeking proposals for an organization or company to assume its role of providing community courier delivery services on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, providing groceries and prescription deliveries to clients in need.

Proposals will be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

To view this Request for Proposal, visit shoredelivery.org/request-for-proposals.

Any questions regarding this Request for Proposal should be directed via email to shoredeliverycorps@gmail.com no later than Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Please use “Community Services RFP Inquiry” in the subject line of the email.

All questions and answers will be posted to the website at shoredelivery.org/request-for-proposals on Friday, June 18, 2021 by 3:00 pm EST.

.