Starting Friday, Shore Delivery Corps will offer FREE TOILET PAPER AND PAPER TOWELS once weekly to local people in an effort to keep vulnerable neighbors at home, safe from Covid 19.

“The very people we are trying to keep home are waiting in line for paper products at the Food Lion,” said Jeff Holland, a prime organizer of the Corps. “So we said, hey, let’s see what we can do.”

Accomack County supervisor Ron Wolff, a member of the Corps’ supply chain committee, contacted Holt Paper Co. They said the Corps could get as much as necessary at pre-pandemic prices.

“Then somebody stepped up to say they would purchase it,” said Holland. The donor prefers to remain anonymous.

Shore Delivery Corps organized at the end of March to help stop the spread of Covid 19, and save the lives of vulnerable neighbors. Volunteers pick up groceries and medications at suppliers in both counties and deliver them to people who call the phone bank for assistance.

The Corps has 90 volunteers, and made 150 deliveries in the first 30 days. Starting Friday, each weekly delivery can include 8 rolls of toilet paper and 4 rolls of paper towels.

Holland said delivery of the complimentary products will continue through June, or as long as the Shore Delivery Corps exists.

