Shore Deliver Corps offered free toilet paper and paper towels to anyone who called. And boy, did people call! In five days the Corps made 389 deliveries of more than 3,500 rolls of TP.

Now other local stores are beginning to get paper products, and it’s not as hard to get as it was weeks ago. So the Corps will be only giving free toilet paper and paper towels to people who also have their food and medications delivered.

In addition, SNAP benefits can now be used online at Walmart–although SNAP will not pay for delivery. But that’s no problem, because Shore Delivery Corps will bring it to the doorstep for free.

Call center hours are now 9 AM – 5 PM Monday through Friday.

For all of us at risk for serious illness from Covid 19: stay safe, stay home. Call Shore Delivery Corps (757) 801-9950