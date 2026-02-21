Shore could see snowfall Sunday night into Monday; Winter Storm Watch in effect

Pictured: image from the NWS’s Friday 3:30 PM update. New graphic update will be issued after 9:00 AM Saturday.

Confidence continues to grow that a coastal storm will bring heavy accumulating snow to the Eastern Shore late Sunday into early Monday — and snowfall expectations have increased overnight.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Eastern Shore and portions of Eastern Virginia, citing higher confidence in a strong coastal low developing just offshore.

Forecasters now say heavy wet snow is likely across the Eastern Shore, with totals of 3 to 5 inches or more expected. Across the Maryland Eastern Shore, totals of 6 to 9 inches are forecast, with the potential for even higher amounts in localized bands.

This marks a notable change from Friday evening’s outlook, which projected lighter snowfall totals of around 2 to 3 inches for much of the Virginia Eastern Shore and carried more uncertainty about whether heavier bands would develop. Overnight model trends shifted toward a stronger system tracking closer to the coast — increasing confidence in heavier accumulation across the Shore.

Meteorologists warn that intense snowfall rates approaching 2 inches per hour are possible Sunday night, particularly along the coastline. Combined with strengthening winds, near-whiteout conditions could develop. Wind gusts along the Eastern Shore are expected to reach 40 to 50 mph, especially near the coast, raising the possibility of brief blizzard-like conditions if heavier bands materialize.

While temperatures will initially be marginal Sunday evening, colder air is expected to quickly wrap into the system as it strengthens offshore. That rapid cooling would allow snow to accumulate more efficiently overnight.

The storm is expected to peak late Sunday night into early Monday morning before gradually tapering off.

While forecasters are confident the Eastern Shore should see snowfall, small shifts in the storm track could still influence final totals. However, compared to Friday night, confidence has increased both in the strength of the storm and in the likelihood of significant accumulation across the Shore.

In addition to heavy snow, strong winds and minor coastal flooding are possible during the Sunday night high tide cycle, particularly along the Atlantic coast.

Further updates and possible additional winter weather headlines are expected as the storm approaches.