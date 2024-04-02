Shore could see severe storms Wednesday

The Shore will see a mild start to the week, however two fronts with the potential for severe thunderstorms will usher in colder weather as we end the week.

According to the National Weather Service, a weak, meandering frontal boundary will bring periods of rain and some scattered thunderstorms to the area through Tuesday night. Another storm system will move across the area Wednesday into Wednesday night, bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms over portions of the area Tuesday. A greater chance for severe weather is possible on Wednesday. Another half inch to inch of rain is currently being forecast for the Eastern Shore.

Gusty S-SW winds are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening, becoming W-NW behind a strong cold frontal passage and remaining gusty from late Wednesday into Thursday.

Cool high pressure builds over the area for late week into the weekend, with clearing, drying and cooler conditions expected.