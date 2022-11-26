Black Friday was yesterday but today is when you can really support your locally owned and operated small businesses.

Small Business Saturday urges shoppers to visit your local businesses and invest in your local communities. There are locally owned small businesses from Pocomoke City and Crisfield south to Cape Charles.

You can often find good deals on unique gifts for anyone on your list.

The 20th Annual Artisans Guild Tour offers the unique opportunity to visit the studios of local artisans and find that perfect gift. Gift certificates for everything from Beauty Salon visits to restaurant coupons and to the many variety stores on the Shore will always be welcome.

Take the tour of our downtowns today and find that special treasure right here on the Eastern Shore.