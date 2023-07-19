By Linda Cicoira

A Delaware man linked to the outlaw Titan’s Motorcycle Club was sentenced to a total of 45 days of active time Monday in Northampton Circuit Court for several charges connected with a shooting in Eastville in January 2021.

Thirty-seven-year-old Casey Lee Gillespie, of Delmar, was given 12 years and 65 days with all but the jail time suspended. Suspended two-year sentences were handed down for two charges of attempted unlawful wounding, maliciously shooting at a vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, destruction of more than $1,000 worth of property, and destroying evidence of a felony. For misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm, Gillespie was sentenced to 65 days in jail with 20 days suspended.

Evidence showed the incident started outside an Eastville nightspot and possibly kicked off with an obscene gesture and gravel being slung at motorcyclists by a vehicle that was leaving the parking lot. A chase ensued and eventually led to one motorcycle being in front of the vehicle and another being behind it in an effort to slow the vehicle down. The shots were fired from an SUV behind the second motorcycle with bullets going into the first vehicle.