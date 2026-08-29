Shockley wins re-election to ANEC Board at Thursday night’s Annual Meeting

A&N Electric Cooperative recently held its 86th annual meeting, giving members an update on the cooperative’s financial condition, operations and accomplishments while also electing three members to the board of directors.

Greg Duncan was reelected to represent District 1 and Keith Colonna was reelected in District 2. Both were unopposed.

District 3 featured the only contested race, with incumbent Ted Shockley defeating challenger Barbara Hill Parker. Shockley received about 54% of the membership vote.

Board Chairman Addison Nottingham thanked members for their continued trust and recognized A&N employees and directors for their work to provide reliable and affordable electric service.

The cooperative also highlighted several education and community programs.

Seven local students received scholarships this year through the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives scholarship program. The scholarships are funded through private donations and programs including the “Keeping the Lights On” commemorative Virginia license plate.

A&N also sponsored four local students for the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. The program gives high school students an opportunity to learn about government, leadership and the cooperative business model.

Another major focus of the meeting was the return of capital credits to members.

Because A&N is a member-owned cooperative, margins that are not needed for operations or system improvements can eventually be returned to members.

This year, the board approved the retirement of $3.3 million in general capital credits. Eligible members received their share as a credit on their July electric bills based on their electric use and years of membership.

A&N also reported continued activity through its Members Helping Members program, which provides energy bill assistance to families experiencing financial hardship.

In 2025, the program received more than $51,000 in donations and matching grants. It provided nearly $63,000 in assistance to 298 families.

Since the program began, it has assisted nearly 3,500 members and provided more than $700,000 in aid. Members can contribute through A&N’s Round Up program. The cooperative also recognized the Accomack and Northampton departments of social services for their partnership.

The annual meeting also introduced Toby Moss, A&N’s new president and chief executive officer.

Moss has more than 35 years of experience in telecommunications, data networking and the electric utility industry. Before joining A&N, he served as CEO of Farmers RECC in Kentucky and previously spent seven years as chief information officer for Clay Electric Cooperative in Florida. He also served seven years in the United States Marine Corps.

Moss said his first priority will be to listen and learn.

“I believe there is a special commitment that comes from living in the community for which I serve,” Moss said. “My first priority is to listen and learn. I want to hear what makes A&N special, understand where we’re excelling and identify where we have opportunities to become even better.”

He also emphasized the role every employee plays in serving members.

“Every position matters. Every person matters. Every decision matters. Every interaction with our members matters,” Moss said.

Looking ahead, A&N said it will continue focusing on safety, reliability, financial stewardship, innovation and service.

Moss said his philosophy is to focus on solutions.

“Be the answer,” he said. “When a member has a concern, be the answer. When we encounter a challenge, don’t spend our time explaining why something can’t be done. Let’s focus our energy on finding the best way to get it done.”

Moss said the cooperative ultimately belongs to the people it serves.

“When our members flip a switch and the lights come on, they’re seeing A&N Electric Cooperative,” he said. “Every one of us has a hand in making that happen.”