Shockley named United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore Campaign Chair

The United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore has named Ted Shockley chairman of its 2026-2027 fundraising campaign, which will seek to raise $200,000 for nonprofit organizations serving the Eastern Shore.

The campaign will officially kick off with a breakfast Sept. 30 at Market Street Methodist Church in Onancock.

Shockley, an Eastern Shore native, is co-owner and editor of the Eastern Shore Post newspaper.

“Ted brings deep local knowledge, broad community visibility, and a strong commitment to United Way’s mission,” said Dawn Byrd, executive director of the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Shockley serves on the boards of A&N Electric Cooperative in Tasley and ESO Arts Center in Belle Haven. He previously served as chairman of the Eastern Shore Public Library Board of Trustees.

He received the Americanism Award from American Legion Post 56 in Cheriton in 2026 and the Community Service Award from the Northampton County Chapter of the NAACP in 2023.

Shockley is a 1991 graduate of Northampton High School and holds a degree in English from Salisbury University. He and his wife, Amy, director of student services at Eastern Shore Community College, live in Exmore and have two adult children.

“I am flattered and humbled to be asked to be campaign chair and am eager to help an organization that has contributed so much to our Eastern Shore,” Shockley said.

United Way leaders said this year’s $200,000 fundraising goal can be reached with broad community participation. Money raised during the campaign will support local agencies and programs serving Eastern Shore residents.

Since 1991, the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore has raised nearly $8.9 million for local nonprofit organizations. Funds raised through the organization remain on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Current corporate sponsors include John Fiege, CFP, and Waterside Motor Inn — Donna, Ruthann, Tom, Dylan and Ryan Mason.

Businesses interested in becoming sponsors or starting workplace campaigns may contact Byrd at dawn@esunitedway.org.

More information about the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore and its fundraising campaign is available at esunitedway.org.