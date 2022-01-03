Pictured: the unearthed wreck on Assateague Beach. Photo by Estelle Elliot.

According to a Facebook Post by Chincoteague Through Time Tours, wind and stormy seas have unearthed another shipwreck on Assateague Beach. The wreck is on the southern portion of the island that is now accessible by over-sand vehicles.

There are literally hundreds of wrecks off the coast of Assateague and several imbedded in the island sands, just like this one.

If you want to view the wreck, you should do so soon. The area where it is resting could become inaccessible during the shorebird nesting season.

