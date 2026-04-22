Shields Bridge is open

April 22, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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By Linda Cicoira

The new $7.76 million bridge on Shield’s Bridge Road near Belle Haven has been completed and was opened today, ending the detour that has caused residents to be rerouted for miles since January 2025. according to a VDOT announcement.

Crossing over Occohannock Creek, the new bridge replaced the deficient one that was built in 1933 and was demolished. The design will provide more than nine inches of additional vertical clearance. The project also included approach roadway tie-in work, the installation of sheet pile walls adjacent to the creek, and the installation of guardrails on all approaches and departures.

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April 22, 2026, 11:46 am
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