According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on November 10, 2021 at approximately 11:06 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of gunshot victim in the 22000 block of Daugherty Road in Accomac, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered an unresponsive female subject in a residence. The victim, Chikira Antrice Fletcher, 38, of Daugherty, Virginia was pronounced deceased at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. The decedent was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

