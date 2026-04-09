Sheriff W. Todd Wessells announces seizures and arrest resulting from ongoing narcotics investigation’s conducted by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Impact Unit.

In February 2026, investigators launched Operation Melt Down, a proactive initiative designed to combat the distribution of methamphetamine in Accomack County. During the investigation, investigators identified Amanda Rae Daisy as a suspected source of supply and conducted controlled purchases at 132 Market Street, Scoops Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop, in the Onancock area of Accomack County.

In March 2026, investigators identified Daisey’s source of supply as Chad Bangura Crockett Jr., also known as “Ocho,” of Laurel, Delaware. Members of the Criminal Investigations Division and Criminal Impact Unit observed Crockett arrive at 132 Market Street, Scoops Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop, in the Onancock area of Accomack County, and deliver approximately sixty grams of packaged methamphetamine along with twelve bundles (rubber banded wax folds containing 10-13 individual wax folds commonly containing heroin and/or fentanyl).

A search warrant was executed at 132 Market Street, Scoops Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop, in the Onancock area of Accomack County. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of approximately twelve grams of packaged methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Crockett was subsequently arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and distribution of heroin. Crockett is currently being held without bond at the Accomack County Jail.

Daisey was arrested on three counts of distribution of a SCH I or II controlled substance 2nd or subsequent offense and one count of possession with intent to distribute a SCH I or II controlled substance 2nd or subsequent offense. Daisey was given a $5,000.00 unsecured bond by the Norfolk Magistrates Office.

On March 28, 2026, members of the Criminal Impact Unit, in conjunction with the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Norfolk Field Office, conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Dodge Journey bearing Georgia registration. During the stop, a free-air sniff of the vehicle was conducted and a positive alert for the presence of narcotics was given. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a false compartment located beneath the third-row seating area. Upon opening the compartment, investigators discovered approximately 5.4 kilograms of packaged cocaine. The driver, John Valentin, 49, of Bronx, New York, was taken into custody. Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations assumed custody of Valentin and the seized narcotics. Valentin was transported to the Norfolk U.S. District Court Clerk for processing.

On April 1, 2026, members of the Criminal Impact Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Terique Denovis McCloud for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance following receipt of a laboratory certificate issued by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science. The certificate identified a substance seized during the execution of a search warrant on January 21, 2026, as 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) with a total weight of 55.81 grams.

McCloud was arrested on April 1, 2026, and is currently being held at the Accomack County Jail.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to identifying and disrupting the distribution of illegal narcotics, protecting the citizens of Accomack County, and continuing strong partnerships with local, state, and federal agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activity.