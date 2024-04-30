She missed and punched a newborn

By Linda Cicoira

A 29-year-old Cape Charles woman, who has three small children of her own, was denied bond Monday in Northampton Circuit Court for offenses that included punching a newborn.

“Clearly you have some anger issues to overcome,” Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. told the defendant, Deshonda Gaskins, of Bluebird Road. “You’re carrying around brass knuckles and you’re carrying them around for a reason. I’m afraid you not only pose a danger to the community but also to yourself.” The judge said Gaskins might pick the wrong person to fight and get hurt.

Gaskins said she was in an abusive relationship and carried the brass knuckles in her car for protection from her children’s father. She said she is eight months away from graduating from college and has been in jail for 10 days. “It’s been very hard for me to be away from my children,” said Gaskins. The defendant said she has already learned “not to confront another person and to go the other way.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Vincent deLalla said the allegations arose from April 19 incidents in which Gaskins meant to hit the infant’s mother who was sitting in her vehicle a parking lot near the defendant’s home. The victim was holding her newborn and Gaskins missed her and struck the baby, the prosecutor said.

Gaskins admitted she punched out the car’s back window with the brass knuckles but not the child. “I have had brass knuckles for 4 or 5 years … I’m not a violent person. I work at the arcade and (the) ice cream (shop at a local resort.) I’m around children. I love children. I can promise you that I’m very remorseful for everything that has taken place.”

The trial was set for June.