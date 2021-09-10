EXMORE: Free Shakespeare in the Park is set to return to the Exmore Town Park on Friday September 24 at 7:30 pm with a full-length professional production of “Much Ado About Nothing” presented in partnership with Boston’s Brown Box Theatre Project.

This year’s presentation, the fourth for Exmore, is a fast-moving comedy filled with witty banter, clever repartee, lies, deceit and plenty of action. Set in 16th century Messina Italy, “Much Ado About Nothing” pokes merry fun at social conventions, including love and matrimony.

The play opens with soldiers returning victorious from war only to encounter a different sort of conflict—the one between men and women. The action is centered on the seemingly unassailable love of Claudio and Hero and the seemingly enduring disdain between Benedict and Beatrice. But things are never as they appear. Jealousy, deception, both malicious and benign, distort the truth, and deceit, a core theme, is presented as a handy tool. Happily, all ends well, and like many Shakespearian comedies, with a marriage —or two.

Exmore’s Free Shakespeare in the Park productions are presented outdoors under the stars in the spacious Town Park with professional set designs, lighting, and costumes by the skilled Brown Box Troup. “The high caliber of the production ensures audiences in this small rural town on the Eastern Shore experience the same level of professional theatre as audiences in major theatrical cities like New York or Boston,” says Exmore Mayor Douglas Greer.

And it’s free.

“This is one way we give back to our residents while elevating the quality of life and the image of our town, our county and the entire ESVA,” Mayor Greer adds. “These benefits are concrete. Free cultural and arts events in our park add just the right spark of energy to our little town, bringing outside interest to the community and helping ignite a renaissance.”

To enjoy this free evening of professional entertainment, just bring a lawn chair or blanket. Picnic blankets too. There’s plenty of free parking and plenty of space to accommodate large audiences.

The Exmore Town Park is located at 3386 Main Street, within minutes of Exmore’s downtown, and three national hotel chains. For more information, email visitexmore@exmore.org or check the Town of Exmore’s Facebook Page, http://tinyurl.com/y8g6lkuq.