Shad Combs named acting Wallops Director following David Pierce’s retirement

Pictured left to right: Shad Combs, Dave Pierce.

Shad Combs is serving as acting director of NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility following the retirement of David L. Pierce from the agency, effective October 2.

Combs returns to the Eastern Shore facility after previously spending more than a decade at Wallops in technical and leadership positions. He brings more than 25 years of experience in aerospace engineering, launch and range operations, project management, safety and organizational leadership.

As acting director, Combs oversees executive management, strategic direction and institutional operations at the Wallops spaceport and test range, working in alignment with Kennedy Space Center objectives and NASA priorities.

His previous work at Wallops included responsibility for range facilities, infrastructure, instrumentation and technical services supporting orbital and suborbital launches, International Space Station resupply missions, sounding rockets and technology demonstrations.

He also held leadership roles supporting NASA’s Low-Density Supersonic Decelerator project and the Mars Ascent Vehicle Flight Test.

Most recently, Combs served as a portfolio manager in the Commercial Access to Space Program within NASA Headquarters’ Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate. He led an agencywide assessment examining safety challenges associated with liquid oxygen and methane propulsion systems.

Before entering the aerospace field, Combs served as an enlisted member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics from Murray State University and a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

NASA confirmed Pierce’s departure in an editor’s note on his official biography.