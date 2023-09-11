Seybolt to offer coaching and mindset course for women 45+

Betsy Seybolt is a Mindset and Motivational Coach. She announced that she is offering one on

one coaching online and in person. Betsy helps women over 45 who are ready to pursue their

dreams. She believes It’s never too late to be happy and fulfilled. Once you zero in on your

goal, small steps can lead to big changes.

If you are interested in taking a course, Betsy will be teaching “The Power of a Positive Mindset”

through the Academy for Lifetime Learning. It begins on September 12 and will be held at Ker

Place, 69 Market Street, in Onancock. The course begins by establishing that your mindset is

the foundation of everything you do. The next four weeks will walk you through how you can

change your mindset so you can be more positive and optimistic. The four ways that Betsy

suggests that you can do this are: 1) Celebrate small wins 2) Develop a Gratitude Practice 3)

Understand the benefits of habits and 4) Develop morning and evening routines. To register for

the course, visit https://www.allesva.org/2023-fall-registration/

Betsy is excited to offer one on one coaching and teach the class. She recently told the Eastern

Shore Post “I have finally aligned my values with my career and it will be my pleasure to coach

women to become their fullest, happiest self.”

For more information about Betsy, you can visit her website – https://www.betsyseybolt.com/.

She is also on social media – @coachbetsyseybolt on Facebook and Instagram. All of her

contact info is available on those pages. For quick reference, her email is

[email protected]. She is based in Onancock and travels up and down Route 13 every