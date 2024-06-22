Sex offender gets suspended sentence

By Linda Cicoira

A sex offender was given a suspended sentence Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for violating registry rules when he attempted to watch a football game at Arcadia High School last year.

Forty-two-year-old Bryan Shay Lang Sr., of Shay Lane in New Church, pleaded guilty to the charge, which could have landed him in prison for five years. He told authorities that he wanted to see his son, who is a senior, play in his last game.

Lang apologized to the court. “It was a stupid decision to make,” he said.

The man is prohibited from visiting school property because of his three 2012 convictions of taking indecent liberties with a 15-year-old girl.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox said Lang didn’t get past the gate because someone at the school recognized him. He might have been permitted to attend, but “he just didn’t go through the proper channels to go to the game,” Fox said.

Retired Judge W. Revell Lewis reimposed four years, seven months, and 18 days for each of the three counts and then resuspended all time. Lang was put on supervised probation for five years.