Severe Weather Awareness Week March 4-8

Photo of Hurricane Dorion at Smith’s Beach in Northampton County 2019

The first week of March is Severe Weather Week.There is no way of knowing if a hurricane will threaten the Eastern Shore this year although the early forecasts indicate that conditions could be good for a busy Atlantic hurricane season this year.

Even an active season does not mean that a storm will come our way.

When a tropical system appears to be headed our way, the National Hurricane Center will issue a hurricane or tropical storm watch. A hurricane or tropical storm watch means that storm conditions could occur in approximately 48 hours.

Actions you should take when a watch is issued includes securing your boat or pulling it out of the water and secure outdoor objects. You can also use the time to check to make sure you have flashlights, a portable radio, some non-perishable food and prescriptions to last at least three days. Also, make a decision as to where you might go if evacuation of your zone is ordered.s It is also a good idea to fill your vehicles with gas.

When a hurricane of tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center it means that hurricane or tropical storm conditions are expected in 24 hours. When this happens, complete last minute preparations immediately.

You can log on to Shoredailynews.com and click on the WESR/A&N Electric Co-op Hurricane Survival Guide for complete instructions, shelter locations and recommendations on how to protect your lives and property should a hurricane strike this year.