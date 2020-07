Much of the Eastern Shore received a dose of much needed rain Wednesday afternoon. A line of severe thunderstorms moved across the center of the Eastern Shore around 1:50 p.m. The storms also contained hail and gusty winds along with heavy rain.

It has been weeks since the Eastern Shore of Virginia received any meaningful rain fall. Another storm passed central Accomack County at 2:30 p.m. while Northampton received rain at around 3 p.m.

.