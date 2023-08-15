Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for eastern Virginia, and southern Maryland

August 15, 2023
 |
Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for eastern Virginia and southern Maryland, including Accomack and Northampton County. The watch is in effect until 9:00 PM tonight.

There is a slight risk of severe weather today, mainly from late this afternoon through early this evening. The primary threat will be from damaging wind gusts, with isolated instances of large hail possible. Locally heavy rain and minor flooding will be possible as well.

Storms are expected to move through the area mainly between 4:00 PM and 9:00 PM, ushering in much cooler temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay tuned to 103.3 FM WESR and monitor ShoreDailyNews.com for updates.

