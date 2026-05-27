Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack and Northampton Counties

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Virginia, including Accomack and Northampton counties on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch was issued at 1:10 p.m. as forecasters warned conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Residents across the Eastern Shore are advised to remain weather aware throughout the afternoon and evening hours, especially those with outdoor plans, travel, or boating activities.

The watch includes dozens of counties across Virginia, stretching from the Eastern Shore westward through Central and Southwest Virginia. Accomack and Northampton were specifically included in the alert issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

A severe thunderstorm watch means atmospheric conditions are favorable for severe weather development, but storms may not occur in every location within the watch area. If warnings are later issued, residents should seek shelter immediately.

The potential for strong thunderstorms comes as warm, humid air combines with an approaching weather disturbance moving across the region.

Local emergency officials recommend securing loose outdoor items, monitoring weather updates, and having multiple ways to receive warnings, including weather apps, NOAA Weather Radio, and local media.

Additional updates and any warnings issued for the Eastern Shore will be provided as conditions develop.