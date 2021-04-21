The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Accomack County and northern Northampton County until 3PM.

At 1:54 PM, a severe thunderstorm was located over Exmore and Nassawadox, moving east at 45 mph bringing 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Residents should expect damage to trees and powerlines.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Accomack and northern Northampton Counties, including the following locations Birdsnest, Jamesville, Painter, Quinby, Wachapreague, Wardtown, Franktown and Keller.

Residents in these areas are encouraged to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using twitter @nwswakefieldva.

Send any storm related pictures to will@easternshoreradio.com.

