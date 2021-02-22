The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Accomack and Northampton Counties until 300 PM EST.

At 219 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Marion Station to near Tabb, moving east at 45 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are expected. A 70 mph wind gust was reported at Tangier Island.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Accomack and Northampton Counties, including the following locations Horntown, Hallwood, Capeville, Kiptopeke State Park, Harborton, Melfa, Mappsville, Eastville, Saxis and Franktown.

Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

